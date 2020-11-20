Local Facebook page now connecting donors with healthcare workers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The woman behind the ‘Adopt a Teacher’ Facebook page is at it again. Only this time, the focus is on healthcare workers.

Katie Eden created the giving page over the summer as a way to connect teachers with donors willing to gift them supplies as they prepared for an unusual school year.

Katie is a teacher herself and admits it’s been a tough year. But she knows it hasn’t been easy for healthcare workers either. Others have recognized the struggle they’re facing as COVID-19 case numbers rise and hospitals near capacity.

”Another teacher said ‘you already have this following, I can start my own group but do you mind, can we do this post for healthcare workers?’ and I was like that’s such an awesome idea,” said Eden.

She is now asking healthcare workers to post their “wish lists” on the Facebook page. In just a few day’s time, a couple of dozen have already posted. They’re asking for things like nurse shoes and scrubs, even gift cards and snacks. Others are wishing for people in the community to wear masks.

”We know that they’re working overtime – time away from their families - so I think it’s just important to show that we appreciate them.”

Eden also says healthcare workers were among those donating to the teachers during the summer months, so she hopes people will return the favor now.

”Why don’t we come together and gift these healthcare workers that are working night and day trying to keep our community safe. Please, please just go online and purchase 1 or 2 items, they’re not asking for much,” said Eden.

You can find a link to the Facebook page here. Most of the wish lists are through Amazon.

At the end of November, Eden says the Facebook page will shift back toward teachers so students and families can get their educators Christmas gifts.