Advertisement

Joe Biden wins Georgia, flipping the state for Democrats

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes, an extraordinary victory for Democrats who pushed to expand their electoral map through the Sun Belt.

The win by Biden pads his Electoral College margin of victory over President Donald Trump. Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election on Nov. 7 after flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to the Democrats’ column.

Biden now has 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

In 2020, Democrats had focused heavily on the state, seeing it in play two years after Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the governor’s race. Both of Georgia’s Senate seats were on the ballot this year, further boosting the state’s political profile as well as spending by outside groups seeking to influence voters. Those two races are headed to a January runoff.

Georgia hadn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Priest on the frontlines-5PM
COVID-19 frontlines: Priest urges Nebraskans to listen to the science
(MGN)
Wednesday Nov. 18 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 844 new cases, 5 deaths
Nebraska COVID-19 petition: More than 1,700 healthcare workers call for help
Inside of an OPS classroom, July 29, 2020
Omaha Public Schools to return from winter break in phases
People living in a block in Midtown Omaha received a surprise not long ago: a notice to vacate....
Midtown Omaha hotel developer gives residents more time to move out

Latest News

First coronavirus task force briefing in months
First coronavirus task force briefing in months
Offutt named finalist for U.S. Space Command Headquarters site
Project Pinkd thanksgiving
Project Pink’d delivers Thanksgiving meals to Nebraska, Iowa breast cancer survivors
After Douglas County hits another record high for COVID-19 cases, a number of surrounding...
Cities discuss mask mandate- 6:30PM