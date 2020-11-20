Huskers hand out Blackshirts as team prepares for Illinois

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The coveted Blackshirts for the Huskers defense were handed out in practice this week and on Thursday head coach Scott Frost revealed the 12 players who received them:

Cam Taylor-Britt

Marquel Dismuke

Dicaprio Bootle

Deontai Williams

Collin Miller

JoJo Domann

Will Honas

Damien Daniels

Ty Robinson

Garrett Nelson

Ben Stille

Frost credited those players for winning the Penn State game for the Big Red.

He said the Blackshirts aren’t permanent, and that perhaps they’ve been handed out too easily in the past compared to when he played.

“I don’t want this to be like Halloween where you walk up and knock on the door and get a piece of candy,” Frost said.

The head man also said that he feels his team is ready to take on Illinois.

He believes they’ve responded well to a win.

“I think we’re ready. You know, that was the message all week, that you can’t relax after a win, that you have to be that much more committed to being really good and to getting better during the week,” Frost said. “Defensively, I think we’re doing a really good job with that because we’re more veteran on defense and those guys get it. Offense has just been a process of bringing the young guys along.”

If the team can build off of last Saturday and leave Memorial Stadium with a win against the Illini, they’ll be at 2-2 heading into the Iowa Black Friday rivalry game.

Nebraska and Illinois kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

