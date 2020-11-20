Friday Nov. 20 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 680 new cases, 14 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 680 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The new community total is 34,648 positive cases.

Fourteen new deaths were also reported Friday: A man and a woman in their 60s and seven men and five women over 75 have passed. The community total is now 295.

The most recent report of recoveries is 17,666.

"We've let our guard down. And this is not the time to let our guard down." Our nurse Emma Nohr is featured in this @NBCNightlyNews piece reflecting on the 250,000 lives we've lost to the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/9uo47VBhGg — Nebraska Medicine (@NebraskaMed) November 20, 2020

