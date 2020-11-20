Advertisement

Friday Nov. 20 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 680 new cases, 14 deaths

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 680 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The new community total is 34,648 positive cases.

Fourteen new deaths were also reported Friday: A man and a woman in their 60s and seven men and five women over 75 have passed. The community total is now 295.

The most recent report of recoveries is 17,666.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Nov. 19 COVID-19 update
Nov. 18 COVID-19 update
Nov. 17 COVID-19 update
Nov. 16 COVID-19 update
Nov. 15 COVID-19 update
Nov. 14 COVID-19 update
Nov. 13 COVID-19 update

Correction: A previous version of this report contained an incorrect total of to-date cases in Gretna Public Schools. 6 News regrets the error.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha police say a man has died after an officer-involved shooting in South Omaha Thursday night.
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in South Omaha
(MGN)
Thursday Nov. 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 978 new cases, 1 death
81-year-old dies after pulled from pond, flown to Wahoo hospital
police
Woman delivering pizza in Omaha attacked, robbed Wednesday night
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Nebraska, health and government...
’Do Right, Right Now’: Nebraska launches campaign to fight COVID-19 spread

Latest News

It's recommended that college students get tested for coronavirus before heading home for...
Student heading home for the holiday? Get a virus test, colleges say
College students heading home for Thanksgiving need coronavirus test, officials say
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
LIVE AT 1:30PM: Gov. Pete Ricketts updates Nebraska COVID-19 response
Woman creates Facebook page to support healthcare workers
Local Facebook page now connecting donors with healthcare workers
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US