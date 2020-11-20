Former Creighton star Ty-Shon Alexander signs NBA contract

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After not hearing his name called in Wednesday night’s NBA Draft, former Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander signed a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns.

This gives Alexander a chance to join Phoenix’s training camp.

After that, he’ll be able to spend time on Phoenix’s roster and with their G League affiliate, the Northern Arizona Suns.

Alexander led Creighton and ranked third in the BIG EAST with 16.9 points per game last season.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.