Dump truck driver convicted of motor vehicle homicide charges in Sarpy County

(WOWT)
By Michael Bell
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A Papillion man was convicted of two counts of motor vehicle homicide on Friday following a crash in 2019 that left two children dead and three others hospitalized.

Jesse Knight, 38, was driving a truck carrying a load of boulders when the accident occurred. Prosecutors said the truck should not have been on the road and Knight should not have been behind the wheel.

Abby Young, 16, and Stephen Young, 10, died in the accident. A Nebraska State Patrol trooper testified the truck Knight was driving was without a horn, brake lights and was leaking air from the brake lines.

Knight did not have a medical card on file with the State of Nebraska and his commercial driver’s license was expired.

Knight faces up to three years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine per motor vehicle homicide charge. The Nebraska Court records online database did not list a time for sentencing as of Friday afternoon.

