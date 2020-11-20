Advertisement

LIVE AT 11AM: Details on Omaha trash collection changes, new garbage trucks

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert and FCC Environmental officials will be talking more about the new garbage collection services and equipment coming to residents later this month during a Friday morning news conference.

FCC’s Dan Brazil, director of collection services, and Justin Gallagher, general manager in Omaha, will join the mayor. Bob Stubbe, Jim Theiler, and James Kee, all from Omaha Public Works, will also be there.

