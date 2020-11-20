David’s Evening Forecast - Cooler and cloudier to start the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudier and cooler conditions moved in for the end of the week, temperatures only warming into the middle 50s today thanks to the clouds and a north breeze. We may see some breaks in the clouds during the evening, but clouds will thicken back up by Saturday morning. Cooler air will continue to filter into the region overnight, with lows dipping into the mid and low 30s by morning.

Sunshine may be hard to come by Saturday as clouds thicken up across the region. That will lead to another cooler day, highs likely only in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. A few spotty showers or sprinkles are possible by the evening into the overnight, but rainfall amounts will be on the light side. Much of the day will likely be dry. Any showers will move out of the area early Sunday, with sunshine returning Sunday afternoon. Despite the sun, it will still be cool with highs only around 50 degrees.

Another storm will approach the area on Monday, leading to increasing clouds throughout the day and highs in the mid 40s. Rain is expected to develop by the afternoon, overspreading the region Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures may actually warm up during the overnight hours, pushing into the 50s by early Tuesday. Showers and perhaps a couple rumbles of thunder continue into Tuesday morning, clearing out of the area Tuesday afternoon.

Sunnier skies and mild temperatures return just in time for Wednesday and Thursday. Thanksgiving still looks like a nice day for the region, with highs in the low to mid 50s, lighter winds and partly to mostly sunny skies!

