Creighton pauses team activities, pulls out of Sioux Falls tournament

By Rex Smith
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Creighton basketball team will no longer be participating in the Bad Boys Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls next week after the basketball program had someone test positive for COVID-19.

The team was set to begin its non-conference games in South Dakota.

Now, the team’s website shows it’s first game as a cross-town matchup with the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

A release from the Creighton Athletic Department said a decision on when to resume activities safely will be made in the coming days.

The team also announced a non-conference game against Nebraska in Omaha on December 11.

The Bluejays and Huskers had been working to play that game in 2020.

