Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Westside’s Avante Dickerson

Westside's Avante Dickerson is awarded the Athlete of the Week on Wednesday, 11/18/20 at Phelps...
Westside's Avante Dickerson is awarded the Athlete of the Week on Wednesday, 11/18/20 at Phelps Field.(Joe Nugent)
By Rex Smith
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a Millard South score, Westside needed a response while trailing in the state football semifinals game last Friday.

That’s when the patriots kicked off, and Avante Dickerson took the ball 97 yards to score for the Warriors.

It was his second touchdown of the night.

“It was a big play at a big time, right? They had us down by a big margin and we needed that play to change the momentum and get our confidence back,” Westside coach Brett Froendt said.

Dickerson gave all the credit to his blockers, just as he does when the future Minnesota Gopher talks about his personal success on the gridiron.

“It was fun. Without those guys on that 97 kickoff return, without those guys I wouldn’t have scored so credit to them,” Dickerson said. “I have God-given talents, but without the guys on my team right now I wouldn’t have the career that I have right now with all the offers and all the touchdowns. So, it’s a whole big credit to those guys out there. Without them, I’m nothing,” Dickerson said.

Westside advanced to the state championship game for the second straight year.

Last year the Warriors lost badly against Bellevue West.

On Friday, they get a shot at redemption when they host Elkhorn South at Phelps field at 7:15 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Priest on the frontlines-5PM
COVID-19 frontlines: Priest urges Nebraskans to listen to the science
(MGN)
Wednesday Nov. 18 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 844 new cases, 5 deaths
Nebraska COVID-19 petition: More than 1,700 healthcare workers call for help
Inside of an OPS classroom, July 29, 2020
Omaha Public Schools to return from winter break in phases
People living in a block in Midtown Omaha received a surprise not long ago: a notice to vacate....
Midtown Omaha hotel developer gives residents more time to move out

Latest News

Tunnel Walk Nebraska FB vs Penn State Nebraska Football Nebraska Athletics Communications...
Huskers hand out Blackshirts as team prepares for Illinois
UNO Center
UNO’s Matt Pile sets his sights on being a doctor
Nebraska Cornhuskers place kicker Connor Culp #33 Nebraska FB vs Penn State Nebraska...
Truck stolen from Huskers kicker after Penn State win
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Luke McCaffrey #7 Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Wan'Dale...
Monday with Scott Frost, Luke McCaffrey and the Huskers