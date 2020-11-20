Athlete of the Week: Westside’s Avante Dickerson

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a Millard South score, Westside needed a response while trailing in the state football semifinals game last Friday.

That’s when the patriots kicked off, and Avante Dickerson took the ball 97 yards to score for the Warriors.

It was his second touchdown of the night.

“It was a big play at a big time, right? They had us down by a big margin and we needed that play to change the momentum and get our confidence back,” Westside coach Brett Froendt said.

Dickerson gave all the credit to his blockers, just as he does when the future Minnesota Gopher talks about his personal success on the gridiron.

“It was fun. Without those guys on that 97 kickoff return, without those guys I wouldn’t have scored so credit to them,” Dickerson said. “I have God-given talents, but without the guys on my team right now I wouldn’t have the career that I have right now with all the offers and all the touchdowns. So, it’s a whole big credit to those guys out there. Without them, I’m nothing,” Dickerson said.

Westside advanced to the state championship game for the second straight year.

Last year the Warriors lost badly against Bellevue West.

On Friday, they get a shot at redemption when they host Elkhorn South at Phelps field at 7:15 p.m.

