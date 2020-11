WESTON, Neb. (WOWT) - An 81-year-old Saunders County man died Thursday after he was pulled from a farm pond near Weston and flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Wahoo.

Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholz said it’s uncertain at this time how the man ended up in the water or how long he had been in the pond.

