Woman delivering pizza cut, robbed Wednesday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to a reported cutting near 30th and Arcadia Ave. Wednesday evening.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim who said she was delivering a pizza when three male juveniles demanded the pizza and her car keys. She refused and then one of the suspects stabbed her.

The victim was transported to the hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

