UNO’s Matt Pile his sights set on being a doctor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Free time isn’t exactly what Matt Pile is in search of finding. As a two-time captain at UNO and the reigning Summit League Defensive Player of the Year Matt has is hands full.

In addition to classes and basketball he has is sights set on medical school. To reach that goal he spent just about every free minute last season preparing for the medical college admission test. Head Coach Derrin Hansen says he was reading books while getting on buses after games and continued to study late into the night on the way home from road games.

On top of this Matt volunteered at a hospital, helping out in the emergency department. Doing whatever he could to give himself a leg up as he applied medical schools at Nebraska and Kansas. He has an interview at KU in early December, coincidently a week before the Mavericks play the Jayhawks. He could find out soon after if he’s accepted, or that decision could come in March.

If he is accepted into a medical school, this will be his final year at UNO.

With all the time he has spent preparing for the medical field it’s impressive what he’s accomplished on the court as one of the best players in the league. He’s a first team all-league player this preseason. The season will start November 25th as Matt and the Mavericks spend the rest of 2020 playing road or neutral site games before returning to Baxter Arena in January.

He’s a two-time Academic All-American (Third team, 2019; First team, 2020).

