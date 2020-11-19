Thursday Nov. 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 978 new cases, 1 death

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 978 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — 134 more than were reported Wednesday, which was the previous high single-day count. The new community total is 33,968 positive cases.

One new death was also reported Thursday: a woman over 80 has passed. The total number of deaths is now 281.

The most recent report of recoveries is 17,539.

Schools update

Douglas County has also updated its cases among schools for the past 14 days. DCHD reports 388 new cases from K-12 including 184 staff members and 204 students. There are 413 quarantined and 1,552 self-monitoring.

As of Nov. 12, Omaha Public Schools was reporting 107 new cases of COVID-19 among staff, and 134 among students, bringing their total active cases of COVID-19 to 129 staff and 137 cases. The OPS website was showing that 448 staff and 1,329 students were in quarantine or isolation.

Millard Public Schools was reporting 185 active COVID-19 cases among its staff and students as of 7:05 a.m. Thursday, with 727 quarantined. Those totals amount to .68% of staff and students with active COVID-19 cases and 2.65% of staff and students in quarantine.

Bellevue Public School was reporting that 21 staff and 36 students had COVID-19 during the week of Nov. 7-13; with 16 staff and 349 students in quarantine during that same time period. The BPS website shows the school district has reported 77 positive cases of COVID-19 among its staff since school started Aug. 13; and 139 cases among students during the same timeframe.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

