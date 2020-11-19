Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Record warmth on the way before typical November weather returns

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday morning starts off with temperatures already warmer than our average highs are this time of year. 50s this morning will warm to record a record high of 75 degrees this afternoon, nearly 30 degrees above average.

Light southwest wind will become northwest this afternoon but never end up any stronger than 20 mph today. Heading into Friday we’ll see some cooler air return but highs will still be 10 degrees above average.

Saturday’s rain chance continues to trend south with the heaviest rain but there is still a chance of some light rain in the area. It has trended later in the day so I would expect any light showers that do develop to move through during the evening hours into the overnight. Check out the latest here.

