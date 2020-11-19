LIVE: Ralston health officials discuss mask requirement at emergency meeting

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Ralston officials are conducting an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon about whether to implement a face mask mandate there.

It’s been tricky for leaders in Ralston to figure out how to get a mask mandate in place legally. City lawyers have had to go through state laws and statutes to determine whether they even have the authority to do it.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has opposed mask mandates and said he will not institute one statewide.

