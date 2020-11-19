Omaha city officials deal with possible voter fatigue in upcoming city elections

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It wasn’t that long ago when voters wrapped themselves around the Douglas County Election Commissioners Office to vote early, in the Presidential Election. After a campaign season that seems like it went on forever, and now with the upcoming Omaha City Election on the horizon, it seems like around the clockwork for people in the Election Commissioner’s Office.

“I wouldn’t say it’s daunting, but it is a little ...ah...it can be a little overwhelming maybe but we’re here to serve the voters and we’re happy to do it,” said Douglas Count Commissioner Brian Kruse.

Not only is this long political season tough on election workers, but it can also be tiring for voters.

“It does seem like an unstoppable action cycle maybe for some of us political nerds it’s fun but I think for the average person I think they’ve had about enough,” said CJ King, County Democratic Party Chair.

Voters here in Omaha will get a short break before they have to think about politics again.

Omaha will hold a primary election in April. Candidates for mayor and all city council seats will be on the ballot. Some are concerned that voter fatigue will keep many voters at home.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says she tried to deal with the issue of voter fatigue by attempting to move the city election to match the election in November.

“We had a charter convention in 2013 when I first became mayor and that was one of the first recommendations that I made to prevent voter fatigue and loss for it to be less expensive because it cost to have an independent city election,” said Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

That proposal was not accepted. Omaha voters will continue to vote in the city election months after voting for the president.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.