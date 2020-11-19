Advertisement

’Do Right, Right Now’: Nebraska launches campaign to fight COVID-19 spread

(MGN Image)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials, medical personnel, and community organizations are talking about the state’s new “Do Right, Right Now” campaign.

Joining the Tuesday morning announcement on Zoom is Dr. Adi Pour, Douglas County Health Department; Dr. James Lawler, Nebraska Medicine; Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts & First Lady Susanne Shore; Commissioner Chris Rodgers, Douglas County Health Department; Matt Blomstedt, Nebraska Department of Education; Donna Kush, Omaha Community Foundation; and Mary Jo Pankoke, Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.

WATCH NOW: as Gov. Ricketts unveils a new #coronavirus communication campaign

Posted by Governor Pete Ricketts on Thursday, November 19, 2020

