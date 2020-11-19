David’s Evening Forecast - Beautiful this evening, cooler Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An incredible November day across the metro as sunshine and light southwest winds helped to push temperatures to near record highs. Winds will slowly shift to the northwest this evening as a cold front drifts through the region. Temperatures will cool quickly after sunset, dropping into the low 50s by 10pm. Overnight a northwest breeze will help to cool us into the low 40s, with a low around 42 by Friday morning.

Clouds will be on the increase Friday. That along with a north breeze will result in a cooler day. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s for most, which is still above average for this time of year. Clouds will continue to thicken Friday night into Saturday as a storm system passes to our south. The thicker clouds will cool us more on Saturday, with highs only in the low 50s. Spotty showers are possible late Saturday into Sunday, though rainfall amounts will be very light. The better rain chances will remain to our south.

We should see a break in the rain chances Sunday after with sunny skies and highs around 50. Another storm system will begin to affect the area on Monday with clouds increasing once again. Highs on Monday likely only top out in the 40s. Rain chances will increase Monday evening or night, with showers likely on Tuesday. Temperatures will be cool, but still well above freezing so any precipitation will be in the form of rain. Showers should exit Tuesday night, with partly cloudy and mild weather returning for Wednesday and Thanksgiving.

