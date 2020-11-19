Advertisement

Dad gets lightning bolt haircut to match son’s surgery scars

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri father got a replica of his 5-year-old son’s lightning bolt-shaped scars shaved into his head in order to ease the little boy’s self-consciousness.

Jonathan Tynes is really into cool designs. It’s what he does at his print shop in Pacific, Missouri, and he recently had a lightning bolt design cut into his hair.

His 5-year-old son, Hunter Tynes, has the same lighting bolt in his hair, but Hunter’s is not there by choice. He was born with a condition that caused the plates in his head to be fused together prematurely.

Months before he turned 2, Hunter had reconstructive skull surgery.

“So, he had to be cut from ear to ear, opened up and his skull totally reshaped,” Jonathan Tynes said.

The zigzag pattern was done so his hair would cover it up as it grew back, which worked on top, but the scar tissue on the sides didn’t cooperate.

Hunter has been very self-conscious about that lately.

“I said, ‘Your lightning bolts are really cool. I wish that I could have that.’ And he goes, ‘Well, why don’t you? Why don’t you have them? If they’re so cool, then why don’t you get them?’ I said, ‘OK, then, I will,’” Jonathan Tynes said.

So, the father went to the barber and got a replica of Hunter’s lightning bolt scars shaved into his hair.

“The messages that poured in, the people that said how it touched them, it’s been really incredible,” he said.

Hunter says his father is his best friend.

Copyright 2020 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska COVID-19 petition: More than 1,700 healthcare workers call for help
(MGN)
Tuesday Nov. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports more than 1,300 new cases
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives COVID-19 update from quarantine on Monday morning, Nov. 16,...
Nebraska COVID-19 update: Ricketts won’t back mask mandates, comments on city ordinances
Neighbors have seen it too many times before near at 138th Street and Birchwood Avenue.
Lucky to be alive: West Omaha intersection has history of crashes
Nebraska’s teachers union is sounding the alarm; warning schools will have shut down if COVID...
Nebraska teachers union sounds the alarm, warns of shutdowns amid COVID-19 surge

Latest News

The Nebraska city now has a mask mandate
Beatrice masks up to fight Covid-19
BAMLANIVIMAB AVAIALABLE AT CHI HEALTH FRIDAY
BAMLANIVIMAB AVAIALABLE AT CHI HEALTH FRIDAY
Beatrice joins list of cities pushing ahead with facemask requirement
New safety measures in works for Highway 275
Vaccine distribution- 6:30PM
Vaccine distribution- 6:30PM