Wednesday Nov. 18 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 844 new cases, 5 deaths

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 844 positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the community total to 32,990 cases.

Wednesday’s report exceeds the previous single-day high for new cases, which occurred when DCHD reported nearly 800 cases on Saturday.

Five new deaths were also been reported Wednesday: a man in his 50s, two men over 80, and two women over 80. The total number of deaths is now 280.

The most recent report of recoveries is 17,404.

“There will be people who are listening to this who will have loved ones end up in the hospital or the ICU, and possibly...

Posted by Nebraska Medicine on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

