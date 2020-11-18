Wednesday Nov. 18 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 844 new cases, 5 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 844 positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the community total to 32,990 cases.

Wednesday’s report exceeds the previous single-day high for new cases, which occurred when DCHD reported nearly 800 cases on Saturday.

Five new deaths were also been reported Wednesday: a man in his 50s, two men over 80, and two women over 80. The total number of deaths is now 280.

The most recent report of recoveries is 17,404.

