Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Incredible warmth is on track for the next couple days!
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day much warmer in the lower 40s and that will translate into a warmer afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s are likely along with sunny skies.
This warmth will happen with a very strong SSW wind today. Gusts to 40 mph are likely around the area, especially south of I-80. Expect those to be pesky all day.
While we’ll fall short of a record high today (74° in 1908), we have a great chance of at least tying the record Thursday (73° in 2007). Thursday is likely to have much less wind as well making it the better of the two days.
Rain chances are still on track this weekend, especially Saturday. The trend with the heaviest rain is for it to track south through Kansas & Missouri but some lighter amounts less than a quarter of an inch are likely in our area.
