Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Incredible warmth is on track for the next couple days!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day much warmer in the lower 40s and that will translate into a warmer afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s are likely along with sunny skies.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

This warmth will happen with a very strong SSW wind today. Gusts to 40 mph are likely around the area, especially south of I-80. Expect those to be pesky all day.

Wind gusts Wednesday (WOWT)

While we’ll fall short of a record high today (74° in 1908), we have a great chance of at least tying the record Thursday (73° in 2007). Thursday is likely to have much less wind as well making it the better of the two days.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Rain chances are still on track this weekend, especially Saturday. The trend with the heaviest rain is for it to track south through Kansas & Missouri but some lighter amounts less than a quarter of an inch are likely in our area.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.