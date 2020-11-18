Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Incredible warmth is on track for the next couple days!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day much warmer in the lower 40s and that will translate into a warmer afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s are likely along with sunny skies.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

This warmth will happen with a very strong SSW wind today. Gusts to 40 mph are likely around the area, especially south of I-80. Expect those to be pesky all day.

Wind gusts Wednesday
Wind gusts Wednesday(WOWT)

While we’ll fall short of a record high today (74° in 1908), we have a great chance of at least tying the record Thursday (73° in 2007). Thursday is likely to have much less wind as well making it the better of the two days.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Rain chances are still on track this weekend, especially Saturday. The trend with the heaviest rain is for it to track south through Kansas & Missouri but some lighter amounts less than a quarter of an inch are likely in our area.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Tuesday Nov. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports more than 1,300 new cases
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives COVID-19 update from quarantine on Monday morning, Nov. 16,...
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives COVID-19 update: No statewide mask mandate, comments on city ordinances
Neighbors have seen it too many times before near at 138th Street and Birchwood Avenue.
Lucky to be alive: West Omaha intersection has history of crashes
Nebraska COVID-19 petition: More than 1,700 healthcare workers call for help
Nebraska’s teachers union is sounding the alarm; warning schools will have shut down if COVID...
Nebraska teachers union sounds the alarm, warns of shutdowns amid COVID-19 surge

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Higher wind gusts Wednesday
David’s Evening Forecast - Windy and much warmer Wednesday ahead!
Tuesday, November 17th
David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Continued warmth the rest of the week. Records possible!