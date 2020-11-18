Omaha riders taking advantage of new ORBT bus services

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - ORBT buses are up and running in full service in the Metro.

The first ORBT bus pulled out at 4:30 a.m. and it wasn’t long after that that riders started hopping on for the first day of service.

“So far so good, I’m impressed with the accouterments they have on it," Angelo Honore, a six-year Metro Transit rider said.

Every day he rides the bus to Westroads for work, he gets on at the 12th St. stop.

Honore tells 6 News his experience at the ORBT station lived up to expectations and the bus came quickly.

“I’m glad they have a system like this now,” Honore said. “You know, it’s a little more efficient than the previous system that they had.”

Raymelle Buxton-Johnson is a lifelong Metro Transit rider herself. She’s ridden on buses like ORBT in other cities and says it’s about time it came to Omaha.

“You know, we’re kind of late here in Omaha, but this is a good start for us," Buxton-Johnson said. "You know to try it out, and so far it rides smooth.”

The buses follow similar routes to other Metro Transit buses, but she notices fewer stops.

“It don’t stop at every stop; you know it stops at a few stops. That’s something we’re might have to get used to,” Buxton-Johnson said.

Jan McGuire usually takes buses to work because of parking concerns downtown, she’s happy ORBT buses are running now but thinks launching during a pandemic is poor timing.

“I think it’s unfortunate timing. I know this was planned a little earlier," McGuire said. "I know that it’s had some issues and some delays.”

Plans for ORBT have been in the works since 2012. Despite this being their first day of service, Jason Rose with Metro Transit says they’re already looking towards the future.

“Specifically right now, working with the robber and connect go, so if anyone out there wants to go and take a survey to kind of inform our next steps, there’s a survey at survey.connectgo.org.”

ORBT buses run until midnight each night. Rides on the ORBT buses will be free for the first four months.

