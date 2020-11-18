Pandemic causes increase in Omaha-area scam calls

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The pandemic has most of us spending more time than ever at home. Nobody knows that better than scam artists.

A single mom with several Christmas gifts to buy soon meant she didn’t hang up on a convincing caller.

“And he said the prize deliveries would come out and give me my check and give me $10,000 in cash and it was a complete scam,” Chicole said.

Which she discovered after putting a $100 on a vanilla Visa card for phony fees.

So the con man could suck money from the account.

“That was the money I was going to spend toward Christmas shopping. So now I got to work harder just to get the money back," Chicole said.

A check of the Better Business Bureau scam tracker shows she’s not alone with others falling for a variety of schemes and losing hundreds if not thousands of dollars.

"Scams being perpetrated through Facebook, all sorts of social media. Whether it’s coming by text by phone it’s grown so exponentially through the pandemic,” said Jim Hegarty with the BBB.

And more victims are being targeted because they’re not at work.

Dark empty offices show more people are working from home and more likely to answer their cell phones. Something they probably wouldn’t do if still sitting behind the desk.

Chicole says she wouldn’t be a scam victim.

“Absolutely yes I would not have taken the call if I was not working at home,” she said.

But Chicole doubts anyone will come to her door with a refund let alone a big cash prize.

The BBB asks to report scams to its tracker so warning tips can be listed.

A caller requiring payment for anything through cash cards is a red flag. Especially when they ask for the security code number on the back.

A local area code can be cloned so don’t let that give you a false sense of security. The caller can be anywhere in the world.

