Omaha Public Schools to return from winter break in phases

Inside of an OPS classroom, July 29, 2020
Inside of an OPS classroom, July 29, 2020(Roger Hamer)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools announced second-semester plans Wednesday to return students to classrooms in phases.

After winter break, students will begin fully remote and then transition into the Family 3/2 model, according to the release.

  • Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021: All students begin with remote instruction following the normal bell schedule. JP Lord School returns in-person five days a week.
  • Monday, Jan. 11, 2021: K-12 ACP, Transition, Elementary BSP, Early Childhood Special Education, Homebased/Homebound, and Hearing Impaired classrooms return in-person five days a week.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021: All students return in-person following the Family 3/2 Model attendance calendar. Gateway to College, OPS/UNO Middle College Program, Parrish, Student Success Program and the Zoo Academy return in person five days a week.

In addition, students can also remain in the remote-learning option for the entire second semester if they wish.

The release states, “We know students learn best in-person. We are also working closely with public health leaders and medical experts for the health, safety and well-being of everyone in our school communities. This phased return in-person at the start of second semester will limit traffic on-site and allow students and families to return to their routine following an extended winter break.”

