Omaha Public Schools to return from winter break in phases

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools announced second-semester plans Wednesday to return students to classrooms in phases.

After winter break, students will begin fully remote and then transition into the Family 3/2 model, according to the release.

Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 : All students begin with remote instruction following the normal bell schedule. JP Lord School returns in-person five days a week.

Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 : K-12 ACP, Transition, Elementary BSP, Early Childhood Special Education, Homebased/Homebound, and Hearing Impaired classrooms return in-person five days a week.

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021: All students return in-person following the Family 3/2 Model attendance calendar. Gateway to College, OPS/UNO Middle College Program, Parrish, Student Success Program and the Zoo Academy return in person five days a week.

In addition, students can also remain in the remote-learning option for the entire second semester if they wish.

The release states, “We know students learn best in-person. We are also working closely with public health leaders and medical experts for the health, safety and well-being of everyone in our school communities. This phased return in-person at the start of second semester will limit traffic on-site and allow students and families to return to their routine following an extended winter break.”

