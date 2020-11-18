Omaha refugee aid groups look forward to new administration

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some good news for Omaha’s refugee community; President-Elect Joe Biden plans to boost the number of refugees allowed in the country to a record high.

The move is giving those who’ve already resettled here reason to believe their loved ones may soon follow.

“I have my family, my brothers, sisters, my mom are still in the refugee camp,” said Muhamed Jamile, President of the East African Development Association of Nebraska.

Jamile arrived in the U.S. as a refugee eight years ago; long-awaiting for the arrival of his family who’s been held up at a refugee camp in Uganda.

“For those still in refugee camps, it’s a difficult situation, difficult security, difficult to get food,” said Jamile.

President Donald Trump’s been pushing the cap on refugees down each year, hitting a record low of 15,000 this fiscal year. The annual number typically hovers around 80,000.

“The refugee number was reduced, so that means the opportunity of numbers coming was very limited, so that’s one reason they are still there,” said Jamile, noting another reason his family isn’t here, is they’re from Somalia, one of the Muslim countries banned by Trump.

“It’s very sad,” said Jamile. “I haven’t seen my mom in almost 15 years.”

But things are starting to look up, as Biden announced he’s doing away with the ban on some Muslim countries and welcoming a record 125,000 refugees to the country next year.

“I hope, I hope they will be part of that number,” Jamile said. And, Omaha’s resettlement agency is gearing up to help out.

“It’s really exciting, we’re really hopeful. We’re so happy for the families that are going to now be able to reunite,” said Alana Shriver, Senior Manager Community Initiatives, Refugee Empowerment Center.

Shriver also warned, the chances of resettling 125,000 refugees next year is low; agencies across the country have taken a big hit.

“Naturally when people weren’t coming into the U.S. the money and the support had gone away,” said Shriver. “So we need a little time to build that capacity back up."

Still, nothing’s getting in the way of the optimism within the refugee community.

“I know how they can just feel it because that’s what they call the American dream,” said Jamile. “A place you can build up for a nice future, a better future.”

Roughly 1.5 percent of refugees who come to the U.S. each year resettle in Omaha.

Meaning if Biden’s 125,000 cap is met, Omaha could be welcoming nearly 2,000 refugees next year.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.