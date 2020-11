Omaha fire makes arrest in Tuesday garage fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire responded to a detached garage fire that spread to a residence Tuesday near 33rd and Newport Ave.

Heavy smoke and flames were detected upon arrival. A “Help Wanted” was called for according to the release.

Residents were able to self-rescue and no injuries were reported.

Omaha Fire investigators arrested an individual for allegedly starting the fire.

