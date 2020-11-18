New Midtown hotel developer gives current residents more time to move out

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People living in a block in Midtown Omaha received a surprise not long ago -- a notice to vacate.

Developers bought the land – for a new hotel.

Where would you go with only 30 days to find new a home?

That’s what people living at a duplex at 44th and Douglas Streets had to figure out in October.

At first, developers gave renters like Diane Emerson and Marcia Gustafson until Nov. 30 to move out to make way for a new hotel near Farnam Street and Saddle Creek Road.

“I just want more time to give us a fair chance to find something decent that we can afford," Gustafson said.

That was until Marcia received a new vacate notice from someone on behalf of the hotel a few days after 6 News’ first story aired, extending tenancy until Dec. 31 with a deadline of Jan. 15 rent-free.

“She asked, well, why the change of heart. And he said, ‘well, you can thank Channel Six for that.’”

At least three tenants we spoke to have disabilities, making it difficult to find suitable housing.

Turns out, they bought more time by speaking up.

“You know, I haven’t found anything quite yet but, you know, gave me a little more time so hopefully I will,” Emerson said.

“Considering everybody here as health issues, we prayed and thank God, God answered our prayers,” said Wendy Gutierrez.

Tenants are searching for their new homes.

No word when demolition would begin. The hotel is scheduled for completion in December 2022.

