Mayor Jean Stothert announces she will seek a third term

(WOWT)
By Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert officially declared her candidacy for a third term this afternoon.

The city’s first female mayor made the announcement from her campaign headquarters in Northwest Omaha.

After serving eight years in office, we asked if she had any second thoughts about running again.

Mayor Jean Stothert said, “I feel like I just got started. There are so many things that we have started and this great team that I have and I will say it’s one of the best teams that we’ve ever had -- from my staff to all the department heads and we have achieved so much we have so many things we started I really want to see them through and make sure we remain successful and that I could be there to see these things through to the end so it was not a hard decision for me at all.”

Besides smother, there are six other campaigns that have taken out petitions to gather 1,000 signatures in order to be on the April primary ballot.

Two on the list are current elected officials are James Cavanaugh, a Douglas County Commissioner, and Kimara Snipe, a member of the OPS school board.

