Nebraska governor joins social media platforms Parler, Snapchat

Governor Pete Ricketts will provide updates on the work the State of Nebraska is doing to slow...
Governor Pete Ricketts will provide updates on the work the State of Nebraska is doing to slow the spread of coronavirus and protect hospitals.(10/11 NOW)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that he has joined Snapchat and Parler in order to reach more Nebraskans as the state continues to fight COVID-19, according the news release from his office.

“Over the course of his administration, Governor Ricketts has worked to leverage new technologies and platforms to connect more Nebraskans to the work of the Governor’s Office,” said Taylor Gage, director of strategic communications for Ricketts, said in a news release. “Snapchat and Parler will help the office reach even more Nebraskans as we continue to work to grow Nebraska and slow the spread of coronavirus.”

The governor can be found on Snapchat, a video-driven social media platform, at @NEGovOffice; and at @GovRicketts on Parler, recently made popular as an alternative to Facebook, particularly among conservatives.

