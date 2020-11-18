Advertisement

Antibody drug available for COVID-19 patient infusions starting Friday at CHI Health

(KSNB)
By Lauren Melendez
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Starting Friday, qualified, physician-referred patients can receive infusions of Bamlanivimab, an antibody drug used to treat COVID-19, at CHI Health.

The FDA authorized the drug for emergency use earlier this month.

CHI Health’s supply is from the federal government, which was then allocated by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The 14-hospital system has supply for 344 infusions across its Nebraska hospital locations and 39 doses for patients in Iowa but critical access hospitals will also have access to this supply.

Qualifications for the emergency use drug include testing positive for COVID-19, being at high risk for hospitalization, and physician referral. The patient also must consent to the treatment.

In the Omaha-metro, CHI Health Midlands will serve as CHI Health’s infusion area and will be open eight hours a day, seven days a week starting Friday. Additional infusion sites will be designated at hospital locations in Council Bluffs, Lincoln, Grand Island, Kearney, and other critical-access locations.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Tuesday Nov. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports more than 1,300 new cases
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives COVID-19 update from quarantine on Monday morning, Nov. 16,...
Nebraska COVID-19 update: Ricketts won’t back mask mandates, comments on city ordinances
Nebraska COVID-19 petition: More than 1,700 healthcare workers call for help
Neighbors have seen it too many times before near at 138th Street and Birchwood Avenue.
Lucky to be alive: West Omaha intersection has history of crashes
Nebraska’s teachers union is sounding the alarm; warning schools will have shut down if COVID...
Nebraska teachers union sounds the alarm, warns of shutdowns amid COVID-19 surge

Latest News

The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out face...
EXPLAINER: What’s with the confusion over masks?
(MGN)
Wednesday Nov. 18 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 844 new cases, 5 deaths
Millions traveling as cases spike around the country
Navigating the holidays: traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic