Douglas County health leaders discuss vaccine distribution

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As two US vaccine trials race to get FDA approval, we’re getting a better idea about who would be the first in line to get a vaccine in Douglas County.

According to county health leaders, the first group would be frontline healthcare workers who provide direct services to COVID patients, and also those considered high risk.

The second group includes people who are highly Impacted by COVID positivity rates, like long-term care residents, law enforcement, and teachers.

When it comes to distribution, Douglas County will likely use a drive-thru method, like the testing sites, and mobile neighborhood pop-ups.

Health officials also say the distribution aspect will require a lot of manpower, so they plan to recruit people to help with registration, logistics, and administering the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.