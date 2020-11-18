Advertisement

Douglas County health leaders discuss vaccine distribution

It's located near 125th and west center road.
It's located near 125th and west center road.(WOWT)
By Emily Dwire
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As two US vaccine trials race to get FDA approval, we’re getting a better idea about who would be the first in line to get a vaccine in Douglas County.

According to county health leaders, the first group would be frontline healthcare workers who provide direct services to COVID patients, and also those considered high risk.

The second group includes people who are highly Impacted by COVID positivity rates, like long-term care residents, law enforcement, and teachers.

When it comes to distribution, Douglas County will likely use a drive-thru method, like the testing sites, and mobile neighborhood pop-ups.

Health officials also say the distribution aspect will require a lot of manpower, so they plan to recruit people to help with registration, logistics, and administering the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Tuesday Nov. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports more than 1,300 new cases
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives COVID-19 update from quarantine on Monday morning, Nov. 16,...
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives COVID-19 update: No statewide mask mandate, comments on city ordinances
Nebraska COVID-19 petition: More than 1,700 healthcare workers call for help
Neighbors have seen it too many times before near at 138th Street and Birchwood Avenue.
Lucky to be alive: West Omaha intersection has history of crashes
Nebraska’s teachers union is sounding the alarm; warning schools will have shut down if COVID...
Nebraska teachers union sounds the alarm, warns of shutdowns amid COVID-19 surge

Latest News

A house fire October 20th claimed the life of a 53-year-old woman in the community of...
Omaha fire makes arrest in Tuesday garage fire
Millions traveling as cases spike around the country
Navigating the Holidays: traveling during a pandemic
Governor Pete Ricketts will provide updates on the work the State of Nebraska is doing to slow...
Nebraska governor joins social media platforms Parler, Snapchat
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Incredible warmth is on track for the next couple days!