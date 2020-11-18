David’s Evening Forecast: Record-breaking warmth likely Thursday!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday started on a milder note, with temperatures around 40°. Clouds increased throughout the day, but strong southerly winds still pushed temperatures into the upper-60s and lower-70s! With winds gusting up to 40 mph and low relative humidity, a Red Flag Warning was issued for counties south of the Omaha Metro to indicate extreme fire danger.

Partly cloudy skies continue into tonight, with gradually decreasing wind gusts. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper-40s by early Thursday morning.

Winds will be far less gusty Thursday, but temperatures will continue to rise! Omaha could very well break the daily record high of 73° set in 2007, as temperatures soar into the low to mid-70s. Take advantage of this weather if you can! This is very unusual for this time of year, as our average high is 47° on November 19th.

Record highs likely Thursday! (WOWT)

A dry front moves through late Thursday, keeping highs on Friday in the upper-50s. More clouds will be around Friday and Saturday, but our weekend rain chance is looking less and less likely. If you live south of I-80, you’ll have the best chance of picking up rainfall Saturday.

Highs in the 50s are on track for Thanksgiving week, with our next best chance for rain arriving Tuesday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Keep track of the 10-day forecast – including a look ahead to the holiday – by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.