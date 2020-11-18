Advertisement

Caught on camera: Woman survives scary hit-and-run in California

By KBAK Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK) – Elizabeth Sanchez Gomez was walking to her van on Oct. 7 when she was hit by a car.

The suspects got out, looked around and ran away.

Gomez laid on the ground while people helped her until an ambulance came. She suffered a fractured leg but said she’s happy to be alive.

Sgt. Robert Pair of the Bakersfield Police Department said the investigation is still open.

“The investigators are working diligently, pursuing various investigative leads,” he said. “I’m not at liberty to make any kind of statements of specifics because I don’t want to jeopardize the case that they’re putting together.”

Gomez’s family said the department reached out to them on Saturday after the video went viral on the internet.

Gomez’s daughter Madelen Ortega said it was the first time they heard from the police in weeks after trying to contact them multiple times.

“We’ve been trying to call them to get the report out,” she said. “They had not once tried to contact us until Saturday, when all this went viral.”

Pair explained what the communication process is like between victims and the police during an investigation.

“If you haven’t heard something from us it’s because there hasn’t been a lot of forward movement,” he said. “And unfortunately, due to some of our caseloads, the investigators can’t just reach out to each victim every day to give them updates.”

In the meantime, Gomez will be walking with a crutch for the next few months.

Copyright 2020 KBAK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Tuesday Nov. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports more than 1,300 new cases
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives COVID-19 update from quarantine on Monday morning, Nov. 16,...
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives COVID-19 update: No statewide mask mandate, comments on city ordinances
Nebraska COVID-19 petition: More than 1,700 healthcare workers call for help
Neighbors have seen it too many times before near at 138th Street and Birchwood Avenue.
Lucky to be alive: West Omaha intersection has history of crashes
Nebraska’s teachers union is sounding the alarm; warning schools will have shut down if COVID...
Nebraska teachers union sounds the alarm, warns of shutdowns amid COVID-19 surge

Latest News

A house fire October 20th claimed the life of a 53-year-old woman in the community of...
Omaha fire makes arrest in Tuesday garage fire
Millions traveling as cases spike around the country
Navigating the Holidays: traveling during a pandemic
It's located near 125th and west center road.
Douglas County health leaders discuss vaccine distribution
Governor Pete Ricketts will provide updates on the work the State of Nebraska is doing to slow...
Nebraska governor joins social media platforms Parler, Snapchat