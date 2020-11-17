Advertisement

Tuesday Nov. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports more than 1,300 new cases

(WMTV)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 1,377 cases Tuesday bringing the community total to 32,146 cases.

According to a Douglas County Health Department spokesperson, 750 of those new cases were from mid-October and are just now being added to the system due to technical difficulties.

Four new deaths have also been reported. Two women over 75 and two men over 60 have passed. The death toll is now 275.

The most recent report of recoveries is 17,294.

"There will be people who are listening to this who will have loved ones end up in the hospital or the ICU, and possibly...

Posted by Nebraska Medicine on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
