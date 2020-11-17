Truck stolen from Huskers kicker after Penn State win

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday was a day to remember for Connor Culp and the Huskers. For a couple reasons, both good and not so good. For starters, it was the first win of the season and it happened in dramatic fashion, always memorable. Connor had a good game too, he was three for three on field goal attempts and three for three on extra point attempts. After making all six kicks the day took a turn when Connor’s truck was stolen overnight.

The transfer kicker from LSU went out to dinner Saturday after the game and could not find his keys. He says he checked every place he could think and nothing. No luck finding the keys. He then woke up Sunday morning and his truck was gone. Talk about a turn of emotions, a tremendous Saturday to losing a very large pickup truck. One that’s so big he doesn’t even park it in a garage, instead Connor has a special pass to use the bus lane.

After going all day Sunday still not knowing where it was, the truck was found Monday morning about a mile away, with two flats tires. Connor said whoever had it did some joy riding. At least it’s back.

As far for Connor’s contribution to this program, he has solidified a position of need for the Huskers. The team used six different kickers last year. Through three games Culp has made six of seven field goal attempts and all six extra points.

Nebraska is glad to have him and he’s glad to have his truck.

