Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Continued warmth the rest of the week. Records possible!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting pretty close to average this morning with temps in the upper 20s and lower 30s. With the sunshine, we’ll be able to warm above average into the lower 50s.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

While the wind won’t be as strong as yesterday, we’ll likely have SSE gusts to 25 mph at times this afternoon. Just enough to be pesky once again but we’re used to it.

Tuesday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

After today’s highs in the 50s, we’ll have quite the warming trend into the end of the week. Highs Wednesday will warm into upper 60s with a brisk SSW wind gusting to near 40 mph. Those winds will die down Thursday but we’ll still warm a little more into the lower 70s. The record high is 73 set in 2007. Something to watch!

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Rain chances are still in the forecast late Friday night and are likely to last on and off Saturday as well. That’s the next storm system we’ll be tracking. Check out more here.

