Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Continued warmth the rest of the week. Records possible!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting pretty close to average this morning with temps in the upper 20s and lower 30s. With the sunshine, we’ll be able to warm above average into the lower 50s.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

While the wind won’t be as strong as yesterday, we’ll likely have SSE gusts to 25 mph at times this afternoon. Just enough to be pesky once again but we’re used to it.

Tuesday Wind Gusts
Tuesday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

After today’s highs in the 50s, we’ll have quite the warming trend into the end of the week. Highs Wednesday will warm into upper 60s with a brisk SSW wind gusting to near 40 mph. Those winds will die down Thursday but we’ll still warm a little more into the lower 70s. The record high is 73 set in 2007. Something to watch!

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Rain chances are still in the forecast late Friday night and are likely to last on and off Saturday as well. That’s the next storm system we’ll be tracking. Check out more here.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives COVID-19 update from quarantine on Monday morning, Nov. 16,...
Ricketts reiterates possibility of COVID-19 restrictions as hospitalizations continue to rise
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a new health proclamation Monday evening, Nov. 16, 2020, that...
Reynolds: New Iowa COVID-19 restrictions start at midnight
(MGN)
Monday Nov. 16 COVID-19 update: 282 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County
Nebraska’s teachers union is sounding the alarm; warning schools will have shut down if COVID...
Nebraska teachers union sounds the alarm, warns of shutdowns amid COVID-19 surge
Douglas County Health Department released their tips on how to have a safe Thanksgiving
Planning a safe Thanksgiving during a pandemic

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Monday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Breezy and cool evening, more warmth this week
Breezy and cool evening, more warmth this week
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Above average warmth is in the forecast all week!