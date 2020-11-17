Advertisement

Retirement home plans safe Thanksgiving activities for residents

Staff at Brookestone Village is working to make sure this Thanksgiving is still special for...
Staff at Brookestone Village is working to make sure this Thanksgiving is still special for seniors.(Leigh Waldman)
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:21 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While we are having to adjust our at-home plans for Thanksgiving, nursing homes and retirement communities will be making their own changes to keep vulnerable residents safe.

Normally, the changing and falling leaves around Brookestone Village is a welcome sign of the holiday season to come.

“Honestly a lot of days are hard because they just want to see their family," Sarah Bird, the life enrichment coordinator at the retirement community said.

With the Douglas County positivity rate hovering around 30%, the doors of Brookestone will stay closed to visitors.

“We’re kind of in a phase where residents are in their room all of the time, so thinking of the holidays it’s very hard to think of things that you can do,” Bird said.

There’s a lot they can’t do this year, but Bird is working closely with the dietary team to plan an extra holiday meal to try and fill the void.

“We’re going to offer the traditional, home-cooked Thanksgiving meal at lunch and supper so that, you know if you didn’t get your fill of Turkey or you want to try something different at the second meal you can," Kristin Ellison, the dietary manager said.

Instead of sitting together in their dining area, residents will have to take their food to their rooms. The retirement community is also partnering with two preschools, La Petite Academy and King Of Kings Preschool, to have kids draw placemats for the seniors.

Staff at Brookestone Village is helping to organize video calls and window visits with families so their residents don’t feel as alone.

“It’s not the same if you can hug that person you haven’t seen in for while or have a nice conversation and the genuine laughter that happens when you’re together," Ellison shared.

While familiar sounds of laughter won’t fill the crisp air, Kelcee Matousek hopes signs of what residents are thankful for this year will keep them positive this Thanksgiving and looking towards the future.

“Almost all of them say I’m thankful for my family," Matousek, the community relations coordinator said. "They love them, they miss them. Talking to them through a portal or a tv or a small screen just isn’t the same as hugging and embracing and holding hands. We’re really hopeful for a time where we can have that happen again.”

Bird, Ellison, and Matousek all said that we as a community need to work together to get the positivity rate down so seniors in retirement homes can have more freedom to move around and possibly see their families.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives COVID-19 update from quarantine on Monday morning, Nov. 16,...
Ricketts reiterates possibility of COVID-19 restrictions as hospitalizations continue to rise
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a new health proclamation Monday evening, Nov. 16, 2020, that...
Reynolds: New Iowa COVID-19 restrictions start at midnight
(MGN)
Monday Nov. 16 COVID-19 update: 282 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County
Nebraska’s teachers union is sounding the alarm; warning schools will have shut down if COVID...
Nebraska teachers union sounds the alarm, warns of shutdowns amid COVID-19 surge
Douglas County Health Department released their tips on how to have a safe Thanksgiving
Planning a safe Thanksgiving during a pandemic

Latest News

Neighbors have seen it too many times before near at 138th Street and Birchwood Avenue.
Lucky to be alive - west Omaha intersection has history of crashes
A doctor at Nebraska Medicine says it’s a gamble to gather for Thanksgiving this year.
Nebraska Medicine doctor touts COVID-19 event planning tool
IOWANS REACT TO MASK MANDATE
IOWANS REACT TO MASK MANDATE
A doctor at Nebraska Medicine says it’s a gamble to gather for Thanksgiving this year.
Nebraska Medicine doctor touts COVID-19 risk tool