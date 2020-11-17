Advertisement

Cottonwood Hotel, formerly Blackstone Hotel opens Friday after $75M renovation

(WOWT)
By John Chapman
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Blackstone Hotel has been an Omaha landmark for decades, now the Blackstone has been renovated, renamed, and starts a new chapter Tuesday in the history of the historic building.

The old Blackstone Hotel has a new name after a $75 million renovation. The historic hotel is now known as the Cottonwood Hotel.

Some things inside are still the same -- same marble staircase, same ballroom. But the rest of the hotel had to pretty much be rebuilt from scratch.

“Really everything in the entire hotel is new. I mean, we had to completely demolish the building back to concrete and steel as it had been converted into an office building in the early 80s,” said Jay Lund, owner of the Cottonwood. “Literally speaking everything in the hotel but for a couple of those historic pieces are brand new.”

There is a lot that’s brand new in the Cottonwood -- the rooftop terrace with a spectacular view. A new addition to the hotel with extra guest rooms and a brand new resort-style pool.

Lund says since the building is registered as a historic place, they did face some limitations with the renovation.

“We utilized historic tax credits here that always comes through limitations so you work through those. That’s a process in itself but we were happy to do those things to satisfy the historical needs of the building,” he said.

Developers are hoping the new and the old attract many people to the hotel and to the Blackstone neighborhood.

You can start making reservations to stay at the Cottonwood hotel on Friday.

Developers had to change the name of the hotel to the Cottonwood, after the trademark bar because a past owner trademarked “Blackstone"

