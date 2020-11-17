New science center being built on Omaha’s Riverfront

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Riverfront Science Center was named the Kiewit Luminarium on Monday.

Officials hope the $100 million privately-funded project will attract people across the country to Omaha to check out the center’s interactive exhibits and programming.

Construction of the 82,000 square-foot project is currently underway.

Organizers say once complete the Kiewit luminarium will be the gem of Omaha’s Riverfront.

“It’s going to be kind of a beacon you’ll be able to see across the way from Council Bluffs. It’s really a lovely space but it’s really all about what’s happening inside the building -- it’s all about those experiences the kids and families are going to have here,” Rachel Jacobson, president of the Heritage Foundation said.

Officials believe the new building will shine a light on science, technology, engineering, and math, and attract more students to the sciences.

“A big part of this is about inspiring kids to be interested in careers and fields -- like design and science and math. So it’s really teaching those basic concepts in a way that’s exciting and joyful in a way, that might inspire them in a way that they’re not being inspired in the classroom,” she said.

Jacobson says the Kiewit Luminarium will fit into the area nicely with the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on one side and new construction along Heartland of America Park on the other.

Along with the scientific growth in the area, officials are also hoping this new science center attracts new businesses to the city.

The grand opening for the Luminarium will take place in the spring of 2021.

