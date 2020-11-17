Nebraska Medicine doctor touts COVID-19 event planning tool

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A doctor at Nebraska Medicine says it’s a gamble to gather for Thanksgiving this year.

As hospitals near capacity, he’s touting an online tool that can tell you how likely someone’s going to bring COVID-19 to the table.

“Some will lose that gamble,” Dr. Dustin Krutsinger said.

Krutsinger isn’t a gambling expert, but an ICU physician.

“There will be people who are listening to this who will have loved ones end up in the hospital or the ICU, and possibly die as a result of decisions made around Thanksgiving,” he warned.

He’s watching as hospitals near capacity ahead of next week’s holiday.

The doctor says the message to be safe isn’t getting through to everyone.

Gathering is a risk to your family and your hospital this year.

“The public really needs to start taking personal responsibility for the choices that they make and to do the right thing. We shouldn’t have to wait for the government to step in,” he said.

Krutsinger is touting an online tool powered by the Georgia Institute of Technology, which assesses the risk of gathering for the holidays depending on the number of people and where you live.

“It’s a personal decision that people have to make, but, quite frankly, it’s too high for everyone,” he said.

