Nebraska DMV encouraging use of online services

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles issued a statement Tuesday reminding customers most...
The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles issued a statement Tuesday reminding customers most services offered by the office can be accessed online as part of ongoing efforts to reduce in-person visits.
By Michael Bell
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles issued a statement Tuesday reminding customers most services offered by the office can be accessed online as part of ongoing efforts to reduce in-person visits.

Driver’s license renewals, ordering specialty plates, applying for handicap permits, and more are included at dmv.nebraska.gov/services.

“By providing these services online, we are able to ensure the health and safety of our customers and team members,” said Rhonda Lahm, director of the Nebraska DMV. "It is important to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19 as the number of hospitalizations increases in Nebraska.

