Lucky to be alive - west Omaha intersection has history of crashes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A young boy is lucky to alive after a crash at a busy southwest Omaha intersection.

Neighbors have seen it too many times before near at 138th Street and Birchwood Avenue.

“All way” doesn’t always mean you can trust that every driver is going to obey the stop signs.

“I was turning onto 138th north and all of a sudden this car slammed directly into me in the middle of the intersection, blew right through the stop sign,” said Mike Marro, a victim of a crash.

Marro’s left rear door took a direct hit.

“So we spun twice, he was just wailing, he had no idea what going on. I mean it was quite the impact," he said.

20-month-old Mattingly was buckled into a child seat in the middle of the back seat.

“Oh, extremely lucky, so fortunate. If he was on either side rather than in the middle, he could not be here today,” Marro said.

Statistics show five crashes in four years at this intersection because a driver ran a stop sign.

A collision in the intersection doesn’t always mean the vehicles will end up there. After one crash, a car ended up near Gage Weible’s home.

“I’m worried about it may be hitting our house one day if it goes too fast,” Gage said.

In a total of just an hour’s time on two different days, a hidden camera captured several drivers running the four-way stop signs. Most violations were on 138th Street which is the busier street.

“Maybe distractions, subconscious or they just don’t feel they have to stop. They feel this is not a busy intersection, but it is,” said neighbor Rob Weibel.

Omaha’s traffic engineer said the city plans to collect traffic volume data that can be used to analyze if a traffic signal is warranted for the intersection.

In the meantime, bigger, more reflective stop signs and stop ahead warning signs could be added like at other intersections.

“Something that will attract people to say ‘hey, we have to stop,’” Weibel said.

Another option for the city is to remove the stop signs on 138th Street and make it a thru-street since some drivers treat it like one already.

“You pull up here thinking, ‘ok, we all stop and whoever stops first, it’s your turn.’ You don’t think anyone is going to blow right through a stop sign,” Marro said.

Marrow says as long as there’s a four-way stop there, he won’t go right away even if it’s his turn.

“If there are any cars around me, every car is going to stop before I turn that’s for sure,” he said.

Omaha Police said that a full stop is required at every stop sign.

There are no provisions for so-called “California stops” or a slow roll through an intersection.

Though not tipping their hand on any enforcement at this location, police say tickets will be written when officers see stop sign violations.

