Iowa officials weigh in on challenges with enforcing mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time since the pandemic started-- Iowans are now required to wear masks indoors.

It’s a flip from Governor Kim Reynolds who initially said such directives were “feel good measures”.

The challenge now - enforcement.

Council Bluffs police officers will be out in the community and they will be talking with people about why it’s so important to keep your mask on when you are indoors.

But beyond that, things may not change much.

“Technically we can cite them for violation of a state code but that’s not happening and I don’t expect it to happen,” says Council bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody

Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody says the biggest hurdle they face is the 15 minute rule.

As long as you are in a building for less than 15 minutes and can social distance you do not have to wear a mask.

Carmody says by the time they are able to respond to a call... It’s likely too late.

“We have to assess the situation based on the facts that are known to us, explain it to the person that is involved and then ask them to comply. In most cases by the time that’s done, they’re done with the business and gone anyway,” says Chief Carmody.

Governor Kim Reynolds is acknowledging the difficulties that come along with enforcement.

“There’s probably not enough law enforcement to make sure that every individual is doing the right thing and it is hard to enforce. So in addition to that I still am asking Iowans to help do the right thing, to implement personal responsibility. To work together. To help us get through it,” says (R) IA Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Officers will be out in the community working to educate instead of punishing people for not following the mandate.

Chief Carmody says he’s hopeful it will work.

“The challenge here isn’t the mask. The challenge is that we need to work together to find a solution for this problem with the covid, not to fight each other and break us down. The goal is to survive this and work through it,” says Chief Carmody.

