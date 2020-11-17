Advertisement

Illinois boy, 4, reunited with parents after stolen vehicle prompted Amber Alert

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CNN) - Illinois authorities have canceled an Amber Alert after a 4-year-old boy was found safe.

Illinois State Police said Liam Barbarasa was abducted from a 7-Eleven gas station in the Chicago suburb of Bridgeview when his father went inside the convenience store and left him sleeping in the back of a minivan.

Investigators believe a person jumped in the vehicle and drove it away with the child inside.

The boy was found safe in Chicago four hours later and was taken to a hospital to get checked out by doctors.

Liam’s aunt Lydia Hah said the family was relieved after learning the boy was found.

“We’re just so grateful that after four hours of him missing, we were able to finally get the news that he is safe,” Hah said. “We’re just so thankful to everybody. We had people searching in their cars near the area where the car was spotted. We’re just filled with gratitude to everybody for the prayers.”

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a new health proclamation Monday evening, Nov. 16, 2020, that...
Reynolds: New Iowa COVID-19 restrictions start at midnight
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives COVID-19 update from quarantine on Monday morning, Nov. 16,...
Ricketts reiterates possibility of COVID-19 restrictions as hospitalizations continue to rise
Nebraska’s teachers union is sounding the alarm; warning schools will have shut down if COVID...
Nebraska teachers union sounds the alarm, warns of shutdowns amid COVID-19 surge
Neighbors have seen it too many times before near at 138th Street and Birchwood Avenue.
Lucky to be alive: West Omaha intersection has history of crashes
(MGN)
Monday Nov. 16 COVID-19 update: 282 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

Latest News

"It's to keep us to keep us safe. To keep us alive, that is what the lockdown is for," said Dee...
Navajo Nation locks down for 3 weeks because of coronavirus surge
FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in...
Twitter launches disappearing tweets that vanish in a day
FILE - In this Oct. 28. 2020 file photo, Facebook CEO of Mark Zuckerberg appears on a screen as...
Twitter, Facebook CEOs defend election actions, promise more
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
House asks justices to put off case over Russia grand jury
Hurricane Iota made landfall with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. It hit the coast about 30...
Hurricane Iota roars onto Nicaragua as 2nd blow in 2 weeks