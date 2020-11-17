Advertisement

Home Depot to invest $1 billion in frontline employees

Third quarter sales surged 23%
Home Depot is boosting hourly wages as housing market booms.
Home Depot is boosting hourly wages as housing market booms.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) – Home Depot has profited from the home improvement trend during the pandemic.

Third quarter sales surged 23% as revenue hit $33.5 billion for the three months ending Nov. 1, the company reported Tuesday.

Things are going so well, Home Depot said it’s giving hourly workers a permanent pay increase after a series of temporary bonus programs since the coronavirus outbreak began in March.

“This will result in approximately $1 billion of incremental compensation on an annualized basis,” the company’s website says.

“We continue to lean into these investments because we believe they are critical in enabling market share growth in any economic environment,” Home Depot Chairman and CEO Craig Menear.

“I am proud of the resilience and strength our associates have continued to demonstrate, and I would like to thank them …”

Sales for the chain have grown $15 billion through the first nine months of the year as people have poured money into their homes as they spend more time in them.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives COVID-19 update from quarantine on Monday morning, Nov. 16,...
Ricketts reiterates possibility of COVID-19 restrictions as hospitalizations continue to rise
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a new health proclamation Monday evening, Nov. 16, 2020, that...
Reynolds: New Iowa COVID-19 restrictions start at midnight
Nebraska’s teachers union is sounding the alarm; warning schools will have shut down if COVID...
Nebraska teachers union sounds the alarm, warns of shutdowns amid COVID-19 surge
(MGN)
Monday Nov. 16 COVID-19 update: 282 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County
Douglas County Health Department released their tips on how to have a safe Thanksgiving
Planning a safe Thanksgiving during a pandemic

Latest News

An lllinois boy was found hours after police said someone drove away in a vehicle he was...
Illinois boy, 4, reunited with parents after stolen vehicle prompted Amber Alert
An lllinois boy was found hours after police said someone drove away in a vehicle he was...
Illinois boy found safe after hours-long search
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives COVID-19 update from quarantine on Monday morning, Nov. 16,...
LIVE AT 2PM: Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives COVID-19 update
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at...
States plead for more federal help as virus outbreak worsens