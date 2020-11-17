LIVE: Gov. Kim Reynolds gives COVID-19 update after new restrictions in effect

JOHNSTON, Iowa (WOWT) - Hours after new restrictions were put in place across Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds is having a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The new restrictions, which put limits on business hours and capacity while laying out situations when facemasks are required, were announced just after 6 p.m. Monday, going into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

“If Iowans don’t buy into this, we lose,” Reynolds said Monday. “Businesses will close once again; more schools will be forced to go online; and our healthcare system will fail, and the cost of human life will be high.”

As of Sunday, Iowa was reporting 1,019 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis. The state’s dashboard was also showing a 16.9% positivity rate for Iowa but a 23.2% positivity rate for the two-week average.

