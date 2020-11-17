Advertisement

LIVE: Gov. Kim Reynolds gives COVID-19 update after new restrictions in effect

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JOHNSTON, Iowa (WOWT) - Hours after new restrictions were put in place across Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds is having a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

The new restrictions, which put limits on business hours and capacity while laying out situations when facemasks are required, were announced just after 6 p.m. Monday, going into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

“If Iowans don’t buy into this, we lose,” Reynolds said Monday. “Businesses will close once again; more schools will be forced to go online; and our healthcare system will fail, and the cost of human life will be high.”

DOCUMENT: Read the governor's proclamation

As of Sunday, Iowa was reporting 1,019 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis. The state’s dashboard was also showing a 16.9% positivity rate for Iowa but a 23.2% positivity rate for the two-week average.

Watch Monday’s announcement from the governor

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

