David’s Evening Forecast - Windy and much warmer Wednesday ahead!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday started with cloud cover and temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Clouds pushed east by mid-morning, making way for abundant sunshine and blue sky for the remainder of the day.

This sunshine, paired with south-southeast winds, warmed us well into the 50s for the afternoon hours. Spots southwest of the Omaha Metro – like Lincoln, Beatrice, and York – warmed into the lower-60s! Our average high for this time of year is 48°.

Mostly clear skies take us into tonight, with temperatures just dropping down near the 40° mark.

Higher wind gusts Wednesday (WOWT)

Winds crank up yet again Wednesday, but temperatures will warm up nicely as a result! With southwest gusts up to 35 mph, highs will top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s. We’ll see a few more clouds around and less wind Thursday, with highs back in the lower-70s. Thursday’s record high is 73°.

A dry front moves through late Thursday, dropping Friday’s highs to around the 60° mark. This will still keep the entire workweek well above-average in terms of high temperatures!

Rain chances return Friday night, sticking with us off and on through Sunday morning. This weekend will be cooler as a result, with highs likely in the 40s.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Keep track of the daily forecast and look ahead to Thanksgiving by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.