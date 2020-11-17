Advertisement

Caught on camera: Good Samaritans thwart attempted kidnapping near NYC park

By WPIX Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WPIX) - Near a New York City park, some good Samaritans stepped in and took down a man allegedly seen attempting to kidnap a young child from their mother’s stroller.

Brian Kemsley was walking with his girlfriend Monday when he saw and heard a commotion on the Fifth Avenue side of New York’s Madison Square Park. He says a man was trying to rip a stroller away from a mother.

“There was a couple guys that asked him to let go, and he’s saying things like, ‘How do you know this is her baby? Why are you helping her? This could be my baby,’” Kemsley said.

Despite being asked to let go of the stroller, Kemsley says the man kept reaching for the child, who he estimated to be around 2 years old. The mother was also holding another child, who was around 4 years.

Kemsley, who has studied martial arts, pinned the suspect down and waited for police to arrive. The incident was captured by a witness on social media, while others called 911.

“It’s not a matter of stepping in. It’s a matter of duty when you see a woman and her child screaming,” Kemsley said.

Police took the suspect into custody. He was then taken to a hospital.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Copyright 2020 WPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives COVID-19 update from quarantine on Monday morning, Nov. 16,...
Ricketts reiterates possibility of COVID-19 restrictions as hospitalizations continue to rise
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a new health proclamation Monday evening, Nov. 16, 2020, that...
Reynolds: New Iowa COVID-19 restrictions start at midnight
(MGN)
Monday Nov. 16 COVID-19 update: 282 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County
Nebraska’s teachers union is sounding the alarm; warning schools will have shut down if COVID...
Nebraska teachers union sounds the alarm, warns of shutdowns amid COVID-19 surge
Douglas County Health Department released their tips on how to have a safe Thanksgiving
Planning a safe Thanksgiving during a pandemic

Latest News

Staff at Brookestone Village is working to make sure this Thanksgiving is still special for...
Retirement home plans safe Thanksgiving activities for residents
The good Samaritan, who has studied martial arts, pinned the suspect and held him down until...
'It's a matter of duty': Man helps take down attempted kidnapper in NYC
Biden's team is fighting for access and sounding the alarm after being shut out of planning for...
Biden urges White House to start transition process amid health, economic challenges
The astronauts, three American and one Japanese, are set to spend about six months in space...
RAW: SpaceX-NASA spacecraft with 4 astronauts docks at ISS