Arrest made in Saturday shooting near 34th and Blondo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy for 1st-degree felony assault for his suspected involvement in a shooting that took place Saturday, November 14 near 34th and Blondo.

The shooting victim sustained a wound to the neck and was transported to the hospital for injuries Saturday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.