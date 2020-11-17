Arrest made in Saturday shooting near 34th and Blondo
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy for 1st-degree felony assault for his suspected involvement in a shooting that took place Saturday, November 14 near 34th and Blondo.
The shooting victim sustained a wound to the neck and was transported to the hospital for injuries Saturday.
The investigation remains ongoing.
